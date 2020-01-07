Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles F. Baker. View Sign Service Information McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home - Harrington 50 Commerce Street Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3228 Send Flowers Obituary



Charles was born Feb. 15, 1936 on a farm in Burrsville, the son of the late Francis and Edith Baker. He graduated from Harrington High School class of '54. Charles worked a year at Playtex, then became an employee of the Dupont Nylon Plant, Seaford in 1955. There he worked in various areas and was promoted to Supervisor in 1973. He retired after 37 years of service. During those years, he also worked for the McKnatt Funeral Home, Harrington for 40 plus years. Prior to retirement, he built two poultry houses to keep himself busy, until health forced him to turn them over to a son. He also served in the Delaware Army National Guard for four years and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. Charles was a member of the Independent Bible Fellowship Church, Harrington.

The family wishes to thank the Yoder Family and all the dedicated employees at the Country Rest Home for their kindness and extraordinary care during his illness.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Claycomb; and two brothers, Kenneth Baker and Richard Baker.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janice W. Baker; a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Donald Christie, Jr., of Milford; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark C. and Theresa W. Baker, of Greenwood and Christopher W. and Carole F. Baker, of Rehoboth Beach; seven grandchildren, Chad Christie (Meg) of New York, Ryan Christie (Lauren), of Smyrna and Conor Christie, of Milford, Melissa B. Carignan (Dustin), of Greenwood, Laura Baker, of Bridgeville, Elizabeth B. Hoadley (Kenneth), of Alabama, and Erin Baker, of Massachusetts; three great granddaughters, Quinn Christie, Everly Christie and Melody Carignan; and one great grandson, Owen Carignan; two sisters, Patsy Teets, of West Virginia, and Eleanor Cain, of Harrington; a brother and sister-in-law, Harold R. and Lola Baker, of Seaford.

Services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the Independent Bible Fellowship Church, 6797 Milford Harrington Highway, Harrington where a viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at



