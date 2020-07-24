Charles F. 'Buddy'
Green, III, 74
CAMDEN - Charles F. "Buddy" Green, III passed away on July 15, 2020 at the Christiana Hospital.
Mr. Green enjoyed swimming in the pool and playing the numbers. Traditionally, he would get up early in the morning and make everyone in the house coffee, earning him the nickname "Brewmaster". He was always aware of the weather forecast whenever anyone would ask. Buddy was a very easy going, loving man that particularly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Green is survived by his wife of 24 years, Frances K. (Branch) Green; his son, David; and his daughter, Lisa; his brother, Ronald Green of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his step son, John Reinhardt and his wife Karen of Camden; and three grandchildren, Celia, Quinn and Tyler.
Funeral services will be private.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com