Charles G. Hallett
HARTLY - Charles G. Hallett passed peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Charles was born August 9, 1930, in Orange, Mass., the son of Violet and Charles Hallett.
As a young boy he learned the meaning of work, working alongside his Father in the woods, on a farm, or in the foundry. Charles was a Navy Veteran serving aboard the USS Williamsburg – "The Willie B" – the Presidential yacht as an engineman during the Truman Presidency. Charles also served in the Army National Guard at the Orange, Mass. Armory.
Charles then worked in the tapioca plant in Orange, Mass. before moving to Delaware in 1963 and worked at the General Foods Plant in Dover, Del., as a forklift driver and a "yard jockey" until his retirement after over 30 years. Charles had survived his three brothers, Cleland, Gerald and Gilbert; and one sister, Erma Labonte.
Charles is survived by his wife of over 64 years, Theresa. Charles and Theresa had many happy years bringing up their four sons, Scott, Jeff, Pete and Greg. "Dad" was a great father spending time as a Scout Leader, baseball coach, band parent and a caring parent who gave his all for his family.
"Grampy Hallett" is also survived by five grandchildren, Aaron, Shannon, Heather, Tierney and Trapper; and one great-grandson, Brody Moates.
Charles was a volunteer fireman in Orange, Mass. and Hartly, Del. He was a member of The Woodside Methodist Church for many years and missed his church after his many years of illness.
Charles, "Dad", "Grampy", "Pop" will be greatly missed for his warm smile, his love of reading (at least once) all the "Louis Lemour" books he could find, his quiet sense of humor and his loving ways.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Charles' memory to The Woodside United Methodist Church, Woodside, Delaware.
Services will be at a later date, share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com