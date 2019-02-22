Retired from Peninsula Oil Company
MILFORD - Charles Gilbert Hayes, Sr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford.
Mr. Hayes was born in Milford, son of the late Robert and Serena (Hobbs) Hayes.
Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for many years as a construction engineer in the commercial building industry for Peninsula Oil Company.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce (Short) Hayes; and two brothers, John and James Hayes.
He is survived by three children, Charles Hayes, Jr., Diana Manter (Scott), and Chris Hayes (Anita Bulischeck); eight step-children; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Hayes, Preston Greenwalt, III, and Amanda Uibel (Chris); and two great-grandchildren, Layla and Logan Uibel.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, 119 NW Front Street, Milford, DE 19963 with a time of visitation for family and friends from 6 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory are suggested to the Delaware Veterans Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Boulevard, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 22, 2019