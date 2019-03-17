Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DOVER - Charles H. Wright passed away, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.

Mr. Wright was born July 18, 1931 in Nokesville, Va. to the late Wilbur Wright and Rena (Neff) Wright.

He served 2 ½ years in the United States Air Force in between colleges. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Virginia Tech. Mr. Wright worked as an engineer for several nuclear power plants. He enjoyed all aspects of sports: participation, attendance to collecting memorabilia. Mr. Wright also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He was a member of Modern Maturity Center in Dover and the First Baptist Church of Dover where he had served as a member on the Board of Trustees.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five siblings, Alice, Leona, Warren, Harold and Leonard.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret (MacNichol) Wright "Peg" of Dover; son, David C. Wright of Pahrump, Nev.; and daughter, Lynne S. Cohen and her husband Andrew of Erial, N.J.; sister, Betty Jean Ritenour of Leesburg, Va.; grandchildren, Jessica Cohen and Dylan Wright.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Dover, 301 Walker Road, Dover, DE 19904.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Dover, 301 Walker Road, Dover, DE 19904 or the Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Avenue, Dover, DE 19904.

