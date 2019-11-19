BRIDGEVILLE - Charles Henry Brown, "Charlie" left this world on Nov. 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 30, 1936 in Bridgeville to the late William Jacob and Lida Swiggett Brown.
Charlie grew up in Bridgeville and graduated from Bridgeville High School in 1954. Charlie worked for Delaware Electric Cooperative in Greenwood for 33 years. Charlie was an avid angler and spent the majority of his retirement fishing. Charlie was a man of few words. He was the consummate "Mr. Fix-It" as he was able to look at any project and come up with a solution.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth Chalmers Brown; four children, Cindy Webb (Skip), Candy Linton (Paige), C. Curt Brown (Donna) and Caryn Chasanov (Heath); and six grandchildren, Skipper Webb, Sierra Harvey, Shanea Webb, Carleigh Chasanov, Conner Chasanov, and Carter Chasanov.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, 202 Laws Street, Bridgeville, where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow services at St. Johnstown Cemetery, Greenwood.
Friends may also call the evening prior, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Masonic Services will be held at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlie's memory can be made to at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Donations in his honor can also be made to Delaware Hospice.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 19, 2019