MAGNOLIA - Charles James "Jimmy" Ford passed away on May 4, 2020 after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Ford; and sister, Tammy Ford.
He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Clark; brother, Robert Clark, Jr.; sister, Tina Clark; daughter, Tayler Ford; son, Nicholas Ford; granddaughter, Maria Ford; two nieces, Katlyn Harvey and Alyssa Clark; two nephews, David Clark and Cordell Allbee; and his girlfriend, Christina Heft; and lots of family and friends.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the memorial service will be private.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Felton.
Online condolences to the family may be made at: www.shortfuneralservicesandcreamtion.com
He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Ford; and sister, Tammy Ford.
He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Clark; brother, Robert Clark, Jr.; sister, Tina Clark; daughter, Tayler Ford; son, Nicholas Ford; granddaughter, Maria Ford; two nieces, Katlyn Harvey and Alyssa Clark; two nephews, David Clark and Cordell Allbee; and his girlfriend, Christina Heft; and lots of family and friends.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the memorial service will be private.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Felton.
Online condolences to the family may be made at: www.shortfuneralservicesandcreamtion.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 8, 2020.