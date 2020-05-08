Charles James "Jimmy" Ford
MAGNOLIA - Charles James "Jimmy" Ford passed away on May 4, 2020 after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Ford; and sister, Tammy Ford.
He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Clark; brother, Robert Clark, Jr.; sister, Tina Clark; daughter, Tayler Ford; son, Nicholas Ford; granddaughter, Maria Ford; two nieces, Katlyn Harvey and Alyssa Clark; two nephews, David Clark and Cordell Allbee; and his girlfriend, Christina Heft; and lots of family and friends.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the memorial service will be private.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Felton.
Online condolences to the family may be made at: www.shortfuneralservicesandcreamtion.com



Published in NewsZapDE on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc
Main St
Felton, DE 19943
(302) 284-4548
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
May 8, 2020
Wow I cant believe ur gone u were a great friend and an even better father I'm going to miss u rest easy my friend
Bonnie
Friend
May 8, 2020
Going to miss you baby cousin we were all the best of friends to...love you always
Chrissy
Family
May 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jean
Friend
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Janet
Friend
May 8, 2020
Jimmy the kids and I will miss you so much. Please watch over all of us. We love you!!
Crystal
Family
