Memorial service 3:00 PM Templeville Community Church 3713 Barclay Rd. Templeville , DE

Charles John Murphy departed on May 31, 2019 at the Center at Eden Hill in Dover after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Charlie was born on Dec. 19, 1942 in Dorchester, Mass. to the late Charles Murphy and Mary McVeigh Murphy. The family later moved to Wilmington where Charlie attended school eventually graduating from St. Peter's High School in New Castle where he played basketball and was Senior Class President. In 1965, Charlie earned a B.S. from the University of Delaware with a major in Psychology. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves as a radarman aboard Destroyer escorts.

He was co-founder of BTU Enterprises and Advanced Power Control of Newark before forming his own company, CJM Services, providing electrical and HVAC services. He was an Instructor in the Delaware HVAC apprentice program for 33 years.

Skeet shooting was his passion and he was an active member of the Sudlersville Skeet Club and the DuPont Fish and Game Association, and past President of the Maryland Skeet Shooting Association. He enjoyed shooting and hunting with his children and grandchildren.

For the last 44 years, Charlie and his wife, Jo-Ann (Kalinowski) have lived in Queen Anne's County, Md. In addition to his wife, Charlie is survived by his sister, Elizabeth of Wilmington. He is also survived by three children, Randy (with Linda) of Townsend, Jay of Kirkvsille, Mo. and Laura of Chicago, Ill.; as well as eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Mary; a brother, Joseph; and a number of aunts and an uncle.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Templeville Community Church, 3713 Barclay Rd., Templeville, Md.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse in Boone, N.C.





