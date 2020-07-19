Charles Joseph Dee, 75
WOODSIDE - Charles Joseph Dee passed away on July 13, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Charlie was a forklift driver for Kraft Foods, retiring after 38 years of service. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a big personality and loved to make people laugh. He especially enjoyed spending time with his three grandsons, telling them stories about his childhood and giving them advice, whether they wanted it or not. He liked fishing, crabbing and spending time outside in his backyard. Floating in the pool with a beer on a hot summer day was a favorite pastime. He planted a large vegetable garden every summer and found joy in sharing it with his family and friends. He enjoyed drinking beer and going to the racetrack to bet on the horses. He also spent a lot of time watching old movies and television shows (The Bridge over the River Kwai and Hogan's Heroes were among his favorites) and FOX News.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marie (Crawford) Dee; two daughters, Diana M. Lewis and her husband James of Magnolia and Holly M. Dee of Woodside; his mother, Clara Dee of Dover; two brothers, James Dee of Smyrna and Russell Dee of Florida; one sister, Virginia Bliem of Dover; and three grandchildren, Jacob Dickerson, Joshua Lewis and Ronan Dee.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
