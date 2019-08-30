FELTON - Charles Kenneth Pitts, Jr. passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Bay Health Medical Center, Kent Campus, surrounded by his wife of 50 years and friends.
Kenneth, as he was fondly called, was born on June 14, 1943, in Tullahoma, Tenn. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years, retiring at Dover AF Base in 1984, as Ground Radio Communications Superintendent. His assignments included Conus, Guam the Philippines in 1967 and Vietnam in 1972 and was the recipient of numerous Military Awards and Medals. He later worked with Motorola for 5 years and also with Magnum Electronics.
He was a Lifetime member of the American Legion, Walter L. Fox Post #2 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also a 4th degree member in the Bishop Cartright Assembly of the Knights of Columbus.
He was also a member of the Dover Modern Maturity Center and was a member of Holy Cross Parish where he and his wife participated as extra Ministers of Communion for the home-bound.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Lita, who is originally from Cebu, Philippines.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 in Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State St., Dover, where friends may call starting at 10 a.m. Entombment with Full Military Honors will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dover. Condolences may be made via www.ambruso.com
Services are being conducted by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 30, 2019