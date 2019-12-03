Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Lloyd Jones. View Sign Service Information Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa 370 Cypress St Millington , MD 21651 (410)-928-5311 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa 370 Cypress St Millington , MD 21651 View Map Service 11:00 AM Downs Chapel United Methodist Church 2168 Sudlersville Rd Clayton , MD View Map Interment Following Services Sudlersville Cemetery Sudlersville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MARYDEL, Md. - Charles Lloyd Jones died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Bay Health Hospital in Dover.

Lloyd was born Oct. 27, 1932 in Dover, the son of the late Leroy Jones Sr. and Edith "Nelson" Jones. Lloyd was a 1949 graduate of Sudlersville High School, the last class to graduate with 11 years. Lloyd went to work on the farm for many years. He then went to work for Sinclair in Clayton as a fuel delivery driver. Eventually the company was bought by Southern States and Lloyd continued to work for over 40 years in the business before retiring in 1994. Throughout his time delivering fuel, Lloyd continued to farm and even after retirement farming was still a huge part of his life. He was a Charter member of the Sudlersville Ruritan Club, and active member and president of the trustees for Downs Chapel United Methodist Church, member of the Sudlersville High School Executive Committee and the Mar-Del camping club. Lloyd enjoyed mowing grass, gardening and growing Jones Pole lima beans. He also loved camping and traveling, especially trips to Alaska and Hawaii.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter, Diane Cahall; and one brother, Leroy Jones Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia "Ginger" Jones of Marydel, Md.; son, Lloyd Glenn Jones (Cindy) of Marydel, Md.; daughter, Sharon Lockwood (Mark) of Marydel, Md.; son, David Wayne Jones (Judy) of Centreville, Md.; ten grandchildren, Nicholas Cahall, Eric Lockwood (Arika), Erin Anderson (Ryan), Scott Cahall (Jessica), Derek Jones (Megan), Shannon Lockwood (Philip), Sara Stevenson (Mike), Shala Sortino, Beau Sortino, Gabrielle Bennett; eight great grandchildren, Eric

A visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 Cypress St., Millington, Md. A service will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Downs Chapel United Methodist Church, 2168 Sudlersville Rd., Clayton, DE 19938. Interment will follow the service in Sudlersville Cemetery in Sudlersville, Md.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Downs Chapel United Methodist Church c/o Virginia Jones 6703 Sudlersville Rd., Marydel, MD 21649.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at





MARYDEL, Md. - Charles Lloyd Jones died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Bay Health Hospital in Dover.Lloyd was born Oct. 27, 1932 in Dover, the son of the late Leroy Jones Sr. and Edith "Nelson" Jones. Lloyd was a 1949 graduate of Sudlersville High School, the last class to graduate with 11 years. Lloyd went to work on the farm for many years. He then went to work for Sinclair in Clayton as a fuel delivery driver. Eventually the company was bought by Southern States and Lloyd continued to work for over 40 years in the business before retiring in 1994. Throughout his time delivering fuel, Lloyd continued to farm and even after retirement farming was still a huge part of his life. He was a Charter member of the Sudlersville Ruritan Club, and active member and president of the trustees for Downs Chapel United Methodist Church, member of the Sudlersville High School Executive Committee and the Mar-Del camping club. Lloyd enjoyed mowing grass, gardening and growing Jones Pole lima beans. He also loved camping and traveling, especially trips to Alaska and Hawaii.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter, Diane Cahall; and one brother, Leroy Jones Jr.He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia "Ginger" Jones of Marydel, Md.; son, Lloyd Glenn Jones (Cindy) of Marydel, Md.; daughter, Sharon Lockwood (Mark) of Marydel, Md.; son, David Wayne Jones (Judy) of Centreville, Md.; ten grandchildren, Nicholas Cahall, Eric Lockwood (Arika), Erin Anderson (Ryan), Scott Cahall (Jessica), Derek Jones (Megan), Shannon Lockwood (Philip), Sara Stevenson (Mike), Shala Sortino, Beau Sortino, Gabrielle Bennett; eight great grandchildren, Eric Smith , Brenden, Will, Ethan, Brody, Ayden, Emma, Bryce; two sisters, Ruth Moore (Jack) of Denton, Md., Mary Story (Bud) of Barclay, Md.; and one brother, Morris Jones of Smyrna.A visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 Cypress St., Millington, Md. A service will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Downs Chapel United Methodist Church, 2168 Sudlersville Rd., Clayton, DE 19938. Interment will follow the service in Sudlersville Cemetery in Sudlersville, Md.In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Downs Chapel United Methodist Church c/o Virginia Jones 6703 Sudlersville Rd., Marydel, MD 21649.Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close