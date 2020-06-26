TSgt Charles R. Getz
DOVER - TSgt Charles R. Getz passed away on June 20, 2020 of a very long illness.
He's retired 20 years of service from US Air Force and from Dover Rent All of Dover.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Long Getz and daughter, Janet M. Getz; granddaughter, Angel Bower and grandson, Joseph "Joey" Rogers.
He is survived by daughter, Mary and Terry Bower of Dover. Daughter, Ruth and George Rogers of Felton; Tammy and Glenn Adams of Elapso, Texas; son, Charles R. Getz, Jr. of Smyrna; grandsons, George and Vicki Rogers of KY, Aaron and Jennifer Adams of Connecticut, Joshua and Nicole Adams of GA.
There was a private family viewing and he will be put to rest next to his wife on Sat. June 27, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Renovo, PA.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Interment
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
12 Lotus Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-4620
June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Trader Funeral Home
