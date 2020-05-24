Charles R. Ward
1945 - 2020
MILFORD â€" On April 19, 2020, Charles R. Ward peacefully passed away at Bayhealth in Dover.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1945 in Milford to the late Charles and Dorothy Ward.
After graduating from Milford High School, Charlie honorably served our country in the Army.
He first worked at DuPont, then as a truck driver for R.E. Calloway, after that at Dover Airforce Base, and then at Holly Hills driving a tractor.
Charlie enjoyed spending his time with his buddies at G. Holly Hill Farms and going to car and bike shows with his best friend Ben Burrows. He most enjoyed spending time with his daughter and watching his grandchildren grow up.
He is survived by his daughter, Rachael Ward and her husband James L. Cannon, III; his grandchildren, Angelo Costantino, Aviana Shaw, Chandler Cannon, Cali Cannon, and his grandson Crimson Cannon.
The family will receive visitors, limited to 20 at any one given time, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave, Milford, DE 19963. All visiting must wear facial masks in accordance with Delaware guidelines. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Burial is Milford Community Cemetery.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com



Published in Delaware State News on May 24, 2020.
