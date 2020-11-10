Charles Richard
Scott, 84
SMYRNA, Del. - Charles Richard Scott passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center.
Mr. Scott was born on December 5, 1935 in Clayton, Delaware, the son of the late Charles and Jean Scott.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp.
Charles is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dale Loder Scott; two sons, James Scott of Smyrna and Jeffery Scott (Melissa) of Townsend; daughter, Sharon Nash of Smyrna; three grandsons, Michael Scott of Texas, Christopher Scott of Townsend, and Grant Nash (Ashley) of Clayton; granddaughter, Sara Nash of Smyrna; and great grandchildren, Brynlee Nash and Drake Nash.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Robinson; and a grandson, Drew Scott.
Charles was an avid fan of the Phillies and Eagles and was a ballplayer in his younger years. He was also a long-time coach for the Smyrna-Clayton Little League.
The family is having a private viewing and services.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com