FELTON - Charles Robert Black passed away, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at home.
Mr. Black was born March 15, 1931 in Baltimore, Md. to the late Gilbert Black and Sarah Ackenson Black. He was raised in Pimlico where he started working at the track before going into the service at the age of 17.
He served six years in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he learned how to drive trucks. Mr. Black drove a truck for Yellow Freight for 33 ½ years. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge and the VFW all in Harrington as well as the American Legion, Walter L. Fox Post #2 in Dover. Mr. Black was an avid boxing fan.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anna Patricia Burdick Black of Felton; son, Robert Black and his wife Judith of Annapolis, Md.; and seven grandchildren.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to .
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 11, 2019