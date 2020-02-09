SMYRNA - Charles Robert Miller passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Mr. Miller was born on April 18, 1948 in Dyersburg, Tenn., the son of the late David and Doris (Richardson) Miller.
Charles served his country with honor as an Army Corpsman Medic during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he went on to graduate from McDowell Community College of Marion, North Carolina in Criminal Justice.
He was an avid fly-fisherman and hunter and enjoyed training his English Setters for bird hunting. He enjoyed tying flies and selling them to local sporting goods.
He is survived by his sister, Alice Hill of Smyrna; and his nephews, Nathaniel "Chip" (Sherri) Taylor of Columbia, Md., and Brian (Danielle) Hill of Dover; and several great nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. A private burial with military honors will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 850, PO Box 1718, Dover, Delaware 19901.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 9, 2020