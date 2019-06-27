Townsend - Charles Rodney Byard, Sr. born in Smyrna on July 8, 1937; departed this life on June 20, 2019.
Survived by sons, Charles Jr. and Michael Shawn; sisters, Marian E. Bleen and Jean Archie (Joseph Jr.)
Service of celebration will be held 9 a.m. Friday, June 28; at Dale United Methodist Church, 143 E. Lake St., Middletown. Viewing will be from 8 – 9 a.m.; with formal home going services to follow. Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
EVAN W. SMITH
FUNERAL SERVICES
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
Published in NewsZapDE on June 27, 2019