Charles R.

Harvey, Sr., 86

MAGNOLIA - Charles R. Harvey, Sr., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. Charles was born on Sunday, January 7, 1934, in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, to Theodore and Anna Johnson Harvey.

Charles graduated with honors in Engineering. He served in the United States Army, as a Military Police. He then served in the United States Air Force for many years. After his military career, Charles became an engineer in the medical field. He installed the first M.R.I. machine in Dover, Delaware, along with numerous machines nationwide. He was well known in his field.

Charles was a proud member of the Cavaliers. He had an excellent sense of humor and loved to laugh. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Charles was preceded in death by his son, Charles Rodney Harvey, Jr.; parents, Theodore and Anna Johnson Harvey; sisters, Helen Harvey Simmons and Catherine Harvey; brothers, Theodore Harvey, Jr., George Harvey, Donald Harvey and Samuel Harvey.

Charles is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mardell Harvey; children, Tara Cunningham, Jinine Yvette Harvey, Christopher K. Harvey and his wife, Becky and Adrianna Monique Harvey; grandchildren, Christopher, Jessica, Emily, Aaron, Camille, Doniece, Julia, Andrew and Briana; seven great-grandchildren; and several nephews, nieces, whom all loved him dearly.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE. 19904 at 1 p.m. Burial on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, 11 a.m., Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear.

