MILFORD – Charles S. Gunter, formerly of Felton, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Bayhealth Sussex Campus.Charles was born in Elberton, Ga. son of the late Carl and Clara (Olds) Gunter.Charles spent his childhood in Georgia and later enlisted in the U.S. Air Force . His four-year term of service brought him to Dover Air Force Base. Settling in, he came to meet Caroline Wyatt of Felton, who would later become his wife. The two of them made their home in Felton.Following his enlistment, Charles was immediately rehired as a civilian aircraft mechanic, a career he dearly loved. After many years, Charles retired and later moved to Milford.Charles enjoyed mechanic work even on the side. He enjoyed working on cars and doing repairs for anyone who needed him. He and his wife Caroline were members of, and loved to perform and travel with, the Diamond State Twirlers and Stoney Creek Cloggers; a hobby which they dearly enjoyed together. Charles was a member of Union Lodge #7 in Dover. He and his wife loved to travel and twice a year enjoyed trips to Georgia to visit with family. Charles loved his family and especially enjoyed any kind of family gathering.Charles is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Caroline (Wyatt) Gunter; three children, Carson Gunter and fiancé Beverly Reedy, Cherie Tayrien and husband Scott Bata and Karen Davis; two grandchildren, JC West and Charles Sargent; a great granddaughter, Savannah Sargent; a sister, Carline Rice and husband Charlie Rice, Sr.; two nephews, Charlie Rice, Jr., and Chris Rice; along with extended family members and many friends.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, 217 Main Street, Felton; where a time of visitation for family and friends will be held Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in Barratts Chapel Cemetery. Published in NewsZapDE on May 8, 2019

