DOVER - Charles Samuel Garber of Dover, Del. (formerly Clayton, Del.), passed away at Dover Place on March 3, 2020.
He was born in Wilmington, Del. on Dec. 2, 1929, the son of the late George and Anna (Broomall) Garber. Charles was a graduate of Conrad High School, Wilmington, Del., and later served in the U.S. Army as well as the Merchant Marines.
He had been employed as a laboratory technician for E.I. duPont (Experimental Station) for many years.
He was a longtime member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Smyrna, and had served in the Civil Air Patrol and Coast Guard Auxiliary.
He was a private plane pilot and avid boater.
He was preceded in death by a brother, George Garber.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Garber; three sons, Richard Garber, Raymond Garber, and Roger Tieman; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Edward Garber.
Services will be held 12 p.m., Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, where friends may call at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Smyrna.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Asbury UMC, 20 W. Mt. Vernon St., Smyrna, DE 19977.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 8, 2020