MILFORD - Charles Samuel "Sam" Mitchell passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He was born in Lewes, son of late Charles and Maddie Mitchell.
He was a life member of the Milford Elks Lodge #2401 for 46 years. He served two terms as the Past Exalted Ruler of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Laura Mitchell; six children, Valerie Willey (Milton), Teresa Bowman, Wendy Campen (Sydney), Thomas Spies Jr, Keith Mitchell, Sherrie Harmon (Chad); ten grandchildren, Derek Bowman (Bonnie), Amanda McClay (Jamie), April Bowman, George Jackson (Kimberly), Leah White (Brad), Sawyer Campen, Cody Jackson, Cole Jackson (Amy), Nicholas Jackson, and Kyla Harmon; and six great-grandchildren.
Services will include a Visitation from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Calvary United Methodist Church, 301 S.E. Front St., Milford, DE. The Celebration of Life and the Elks Service will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford, DE.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 16, 2019