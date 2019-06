FREDERICA - Charles W. Wester passed on June 20, 2019. Surrounded by family.Charles was born to Charles and Angela Wester on Nov. 8, 1965 in Michigan.Charles, is survived by his wife, Machele; four sons, Tom, Jack, Tony and Cody; his beloved grandchildren, Alex, Jacklyn and Luna. He is also, survived by his siblings, Henry, Martha and Mike; his mother in law, Linda; sister in law, Melissa; and brother in law, Eric; as well as many nieces and nephews.Charles worked many years as a surveyor most recently with Mumford & Miller. Charles was a member of Frederica Senior Center.Charles accepted Christ prior to his death.Services will be held Saturday June 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church in Frederica.In lieu of flowers the family asks for donation to be made to: Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street, Dover, DE 19901