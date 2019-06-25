FREDERICA - Charles W. Wester passed on June 20, 2019. Surrounded by family.
Charles was born to Charles and Angela Wester on Nov. 8, 1965 in Michigan.
Charles, is survived by his wife, Machele; four sons, Tom, Jack, Tony and Cody; his beloved grandchildren, Alex, Jacklyn and Luna. He is also, survived by his siblings, Henry, Martha and Mike; his mother in law, Linda; sister in law, Melissa; and brother in law, Eric; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Charles worked many years as a surveyor most recently with Mumford & Miller. Charles was a member of Frederica Senior Center.Charles accepted Christ prior to his death.
Services will be held Saturday June 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church in Frederica.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donation to be made to: Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street, Dover, DE 19901
Published in NewsZapDE on June 25, 2019