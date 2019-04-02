Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Warner Hignutt. View Sign

SEAFORD - Charles Warner Hignutt passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Salisbury, Md. He was born in Federalsburg, Md. on March 29, 1929, son of the late Charles Edward and Lida Mae (Warrington) Hignutt.

Mr. Hignutt worked for Wilmington Trust Company as a repossessor for many years, as well as being owner/operator of CarMart for 20 years. He loved boating and fishing, and anything that gave him the opportunity to be on the water. He also had a great interest in all kinds of cars and rollback wreckers. More than anything, Mr. Hignutt cherished time spent with his family and friends. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.

Mr. Hignutt is survived by his beloved wife, Pearl Hignutt of Seaford; his sons, Dennis Hignutt of Nevada, Missouri, Gregory Hignutt (Brenda) of Blades, Stanley Hignutt (Jo Ann) of Bridgeville, and Wayne Hignutt of Seaford; his daughter, Michele Goodwin (Jim) of Raleigh, N.C.; his 11 grandchildren; his 15 great-grandchildren; his six great-great-grandchildren; and his sister, Doris Mae Hastings of Seaford.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Watson-Yates Funeral Home, 609 E. King Street, Seaford, where friends may call beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow the services at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 514 3rd Street, Seaford.

