Charles (Charlie)
Wesley Lord, 80
Charles (Charlie) Wesley Lord of Stuart, Florida passed away on September 15, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice.
Charlie was born in Dover, Delaware on June 28, 1940 to Fred Clark Lord and Gertrude Eskridge Lord.
Charlie graduated from Dover High School and completed his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia. He then served the U.S. Army for three years.
He began his business career with Atlantic Richfield Oil Company (ARCO) in marketing. While with the company he lived in Salisbury, Maryland, Wilmington, Delaware, and a very frigid Erie, Pennsylvania where he worked in management. He later became an independent operator focusing on CW Cheers convenience stores and commercial properties on the Eastern Shores of Maryland and Virginia.
He resided Salisbury, Maryland, for over 30 years where he raised his family and became a highly respected businessman. Special road trips with Southey, his wife, were a favorite passion which gave them the opportunity to visit all fifty states. His other favorite pastime was golf, which he played for 60 years, with a friendly game of cards afterwards.
Charlie moved farther south to Stuart, Florida upon retirement. There he found a perfect match of desired weather and activity at the Stuart Yacht & Country Club (YCC) residential community.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Southey White Lord; his children, Meredith Lord Bailey (Courtney) Davidson, North Carolina and Charles W. Lord (Manuela) Boca Raton, Florida, Curt Twilley (Holly) Salisbury, Maryland; and brother, Fred C. Lord Dover, Delaware; in addition to sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, a niece and many nephews.
All of his grandchildren brought him great joy and he was delighted every time they called him "Poppy" or "Papito." The grandchildren are Luke Twilley (Allison) Italy, Liza Twilley Abbott (Cody), Montana, Grant Twilley, Colorado, David Lord, Florida, Chris Bailey, North Carolina, Cate Bailey, North Carolina. His great-grandchildren are Evelyn & Charlotte Twilley of Italy.
The family would like to acknowledge how meaningful his relationships with his family and many friends were to him over the years. They added great pleasure and quality to his life.
Charlie chose to live his life as a gentleman, a man of principle and excellent character. He was immensely loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to:
Humane Society of the Treasure Coast - Gifts can be completed online at www.hstc1.org
or mailed to 4100 SW Layton Farm Avenue, Palm City, FL 34990.
MAC, Inc., Area Agency on Aging - Gifts can be mailed to 909 Progress Circle, Suite 100, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Both organizations have requested a memo of "Charlie Lord" in order to share the memorial with the family.
Due to the COVID-19 virus a private service for family was held September 20th in Stuart, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart. There is an online registry at: www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
