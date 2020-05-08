Charles Willis Alston
1945 - 2020
After a short battle with Coronavirus, our dear father Charles "Bill" Alston passed on Thursday, 23 April 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. Bill was born on May 25, 1945 in Bridgeville, Delaware to the late Willis and Olive Alston (Robinson).
Our father was raised in Seaford and graduated from Seaford High School. After graduation he was drafted in the Army and served honorably for over 20 years. Shortly after retiring, he worked at the US Agriculture Department, Beltsville, Maryland. As a "country boy" Bill had a lifelong passion of hunting and fishing and cooking whatever he caught. You could count on him to lend a helping hand and kick back "with a cold one."
Our father is survived by one son, Charles Alston; two daughters, Deborah Gantt (Garland), Evelyn Ennis (William); his Beloved Mother, Olive "Ms. Pudding" Alston; two sisters, Betty Batson (Keith), Patsy Alston Green; two brothers, James Alston, Larry Hopkins; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Family and friends, and others whose lives Bill touched are invited to the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 437 N. Front St, Seaford, DE 19973 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020 to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course pay your respect. Funeral Service will be held at Bennie Smith's 11a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Bill will be interned at Delaware Veteran's Cemetery, Millsboro, Delaware.
DE-Charles-Alston.jpg

Published in NewsZapDE on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
5:00 - 7:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
MAY
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Interment
Delaware Veteran's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
437 North Front Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 628-8280
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Rest In peace. I will always remember your smile. Your kind heart, so much more. God called you home, to be with him. We will miss you, my brother.
Cheryl gantt
Family
May 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
