LAUREL - Charlotte A. Layton (November 17, 1934 – April 18, 2020) passed on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. She was born on Nov. 17, 1934 in Wilmington, to her late parents, Charles T. Alls and Marjorie E. McLean. She was the wife of the late Oram Wallace Layton Jr.

Charlotte graduated in 1952 from Conrad High School in Wilmington. Following her graduation, she worked for Diamond State Telephone, where she met her husband, Wally. She later worked for the Georgetown Post Office delivering mail to rural communities.

Charlotte is survived by her children, Sherry Lee Layton of Laurel, Bret Wallace Layton of Laurel, David (Roger) James of Rockledge, Fla. and Mona (Pete) Mitchell of Millsboro; her grandchildren, April Lynn Layton of Standardsville, Va., Vincent Taylor of North Carolina, and Charlene Taylor of North Carolina; siblings, Alfred A. (Doris) Alls of Pineville, N.C., James W. (Kay) Alls of Chesapeake City, Md., and Ralph T. (Merry Ellen) Alls of Lewes; nieces and nephews, Diane, David, Heather, Brian, and Zackary; beloved dogs, Maggie and Maxwell; and beloved neighbor, Luke Nyce.

No Services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the First State Animal Center & SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934.





