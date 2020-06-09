DOVER â€" Charlotte Ann Waters passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Eden Hill Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division Str. Dover, DE 19904 beginning at 12 p.m. with visitation one hour prior.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 9, 2020.