Charlotte Ann Waters
DOVER â€" Charlotte Ann Waters passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Eden Hill Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division Str. Dover, DE 19904 beginning at 12 p.m. with visitation one hour prior.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
