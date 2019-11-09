Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte E. Mathes-Potts. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SMYRNA - Charlotte E. Mathes-Potts left us to be with the Lord on, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at home in Smyrna.

Charlotte was born April 13, 1952, in Freeport, Texas to the late Henry Kulhanek and Mary Cochran Kulhanek. She was then legally adopted by the late Dave R. Mathes and the late Mary Cochran Mathes, in 1962.

Charlotte grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, moving to Dover in 1976. She worked several years for both the Coral Reef Restaurant and the Delaware Dept of Motor Vehicles. In 1986, Charlotte and her late husband, Harlan Potts, opened Delmarva Cleaning and Maintenance, which she owned and operated. In 2005 the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce recognized her relentless work ethic and business acumen, in nominating her as Business Person of the Year. She provided employment for hundreds of people over the years and was a significant contributor to the Dover Economic Base.

Charlotte was a member of the Smyrna First Presbyterian Church and of the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce. She loved dogs, reading and spending time at the beach. She travelled extensively during her full life and had a loving relationship with a large extended family spread across the USA.

Charlotte is survived by her companion, James Ranshaw and her siblings: Dave R. "Butch" Mathes and wife Betty Faye of Effie, La., Jimmy Mathes and wife Jane of Barton Rouge, La., Jerry Travers and husband Bill of Smyrna, and Jay Mathes and wife Karen, of Dawsonville, Ga. Additionally, the extended family includes half siblings, Henrietta, Kimberly Landry, Timothy Kulhanek, Mike Kulhanek, and many nieces and nephews.

Charlotte fought a courageous battle against cancer over a 7 ½ year period. She was lovingly cared for in her home, until the last, by her sister Jerry, companion Jimmy and brother-in-law Bill.

"In the end, it is not the years in your life that counts, but the life in the years." Charlotte lived a generous and productively full life and will be sorely missed by us all.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one-hour prior. A private interment will be at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover at the family's discretion.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to First State Animal Shelter and SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934 or Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.







