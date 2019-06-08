MILTON - Charlotte Ennis Lingo Jones was born on Jan. 12, 1923 on 'Ennis Hill' between Harbeson and Gravel Hill to the late John Floyd and Jessie Ennis Lingo. Her parents died very young and she and her brother were raised by her grandmother, Nora V. Davidson Ennis.

While a teenager, she began teaching Sunday school at Harbeson United Methodist Church, and at the time of her passing on June 5, 2019, age 96 years, 4 months, 24 days, she was the last surviving classmate from the Georgetown High School Class of 1941.

During the war years she worked at the Harbeson Post Office, and then as a telephone operator. Rotary dial phones were not in operation until the late 1940's.

At age 23, Charlotte married 'Park' Charles G. Jones, Jr. of Milton, and raised two sons, William and Charles, III. She then taught Sunday school at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church for many years. Charlotte was a very devoted, loving mother, and instrumental in raising her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, William and his wife, Sandy; grandchildren, Russell Carter, Beth Jones and Mark Jones; and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her son, Charles, III; and grandson, Charles, IV.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 307 Federal St., Milton. A time of visitation will take place in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton on Sunday evening, June 9, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Interment will be at Goshen U. M. Cemetery, Milton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Harbeson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 45, Harbeson, DE 19951.



