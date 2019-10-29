GEORGETOWN - Charlotte Marguerite Hudson passed away peacefully at Harrison Senior Living on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Marguerite was born in Chester, Pa. to Walter Banks and Elwood LeKites. She was a member of Wesley UM Church and a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star Frankford Chapter 12. She started college at the age of 47 attending the University of Delaware. She earned a Bachelor's Degree and finished her Master's Degree in Liberal Studies at the age of 70.

Marguerite was an artist and taught classes at Wilmington University, as well as selling several oil paintings over the years. She also had a one woman show displaying her art at Delaware Tech. She was a member of the Rehoboth Art League and studied under Jack Lewis, Howard Schroeder, and Henry Progar. She also enjoyed studying genealogy and spending time with her kids and grandkids, attending many sporting events over the years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Hudson and her beloved white Westie, Mac.

She is survived by her children, Cathleen (Greg) Macklin and James (Myra) Hudson; grandchildren, Carrie (Dave) Taulbee, Jamie (Hunter) Emory, and Julie (Jordan) Rollins; and great-grandchildren, Savannah Conaway, Hunter Conaway, Brody Rollins, Jaxson Taulbee, Jake Emory, and Blake Rollins.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 11 am in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, DE 19947, where friends may call after 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Georgetown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marguerite's memory can be made to: Harrison Senior Living 110 W North St., Georgetown, DE 19947.



