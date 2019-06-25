Guest Book View Sign Service Information Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Send Flowers Obituary



Charlotte worked at the Sussex Company for 20 years before opening her own daycare at home for 30 years. She was a long time member of the Viola Ruritan Club where she helped with many events and catering. Charlotte enjoyed cooking and was known for her chicken and dumplings.

Charlotte was a loving, caring woman who would often take care of others, and was called "Mom Mom" by many. She loved spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Charlotte loved to watch the grandkids play ball and race. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Phillies, gardening, and traveling all over to go camping. Charlotte was truly loved by many and will be missed by all.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Millman and their son, Steven Millman.

Charlotte is survived by her sons, Michael Millman, and Robert Millman (Allison); daughter, Wanda Millman (Christine); grandchildren, Andrew Miller, Steven Millman, Jordan Moore, Joshua Millman, Kristine Melson, Ryan Millman and Karson Millman; great grandchildren, Shana

Funeral services will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 12 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm.

Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington. Visit us at



