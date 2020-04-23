Guest Book View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Send Flowers Obituary

MILTON - Cheryl "Chic" Bossert passed peacefully at Beebe Medical Center on April 20, 2020.

She was an amazingly beautiful person inside and out, she loved with her whole heart, the best shoulder to cry on, a listening ear, she always gave the cold hard truth and if you ever told her a secret it would be locked away forever in the vault of Chicky. She loved anything that included her family.

She is survived by the love of her life of 28 years husband, Joel Bossert; her three daughters, Ashley Eisele and her husband Dayne, Kimberly Bossert (Matt Butcher) and Kelly Bossert (Dre Boone); her grandchildren, Danika, Raines, Kinsley Maverick, Karsen and Dorothy; her mother, Linda Weldon; brother, Kelly Weldon (Liz); sister, Kim Caldwell; as well as the rest of her family and close friends she considered her family.

She will be laid to rest at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Milton on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1 pm. Due to social distancing we are only allowed to have close family at grave side, but if you wish to pay your respects you may drive through or park at the cemetery during the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Saint Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.





