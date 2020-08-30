1/1
Cheryl "Sherry" George
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl 'Sherry' George
CLAYTON - Cheryl "Sherry" George passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 20, 2020.
Sherry was born April 23, 1960 in Wilmington, Del. to her parents, Leroy and Barbara George.
Sherry loved the beach and spending time with her family and friends.
She was one of a kind with a very contagious laugh. She was always the life of the party. She loved telling jokes and she had a story for everything.
Sherry was proceeded in death by her beautiful daughter, Amy George; her father, Leroy George; step father, Robert Armstrong; and her grandparents.
She is survived by her loving mother, Barbara Armstrong of Clayton; daughter, Candace and Michael Louder of Felton; brothers, Richard George of Clayton, John Armstrong of Hollister, Calif.; sisters, Esther George of Wilmington and Sylvia Armstrong of Dover. Sherry is also survived by her eight grandchildren whom loved their "Gammy" so much. Karlee, MaJessa, Carmen, Taylor, Coryn. Cameron, Tristan and Zane.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved