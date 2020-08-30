Cheryl 'Sherry' George
CLAYTON - Cheryl "Sherry" George passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 20, 2020.
Sherry was born April 23, 1960 in Wilmington, Del. to her parents, Leroy and Barbara George.
Sherry loved the beach and spending time with her family and friends.
She was one of a kind with a very contagious laugh. She was always the life of the party. She loved telling jokes and she had a story for everything.
Sherry was proceeded in death by her beautiful daughter, Amy George; her father, Leroy George; step father, Robert Armstrong; and her grandparents.
She is survived by her loving mother, Barbara Armstrong of Clayton; daughter, Candace and Michael Louder of Felton; brothers, Richard George of Clayton, John Armstrong of Hollister, Calif.; sisters, Esther George of Wilmington and Sylvia Armstrong of Dover. Sherry is also survived by her eight grandchildren whom loved their "Gammy" so much. Karlee, MaJessa, Carmen, Taylor, Coryn. Cameron, Tristan and Zane.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
