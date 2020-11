Chester Cecil LambBorn in Viola, Del. on March 4, 1926; departed this life on November 14, 2020.Service of Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd., Dover, DE 19901. Viewing from 9 – 11 a.m., with celebration of life to follow. In the interest of public health, masks and social distancing will be enforced.Interment in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover, Del.(302)526-4662