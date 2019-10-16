Mr. Chester Lewis Green known to many as "Greenie" passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Mr. Green was born on Dec. 30, 1936 in New Castle to the late Chester N. and Ella Lewis Green. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a step son Barry Spencer in 1992 and a sister, Christine Mumford.
Greenie was employed by Townsends as a truck driver for 28 years. Following retirement from Townsends he then became a bus contractor for 28 years and for the last 13 years he owned and operated Lower Sussex Transportation and contracted with the Indian River School District. He was a member of Hickory Hill United Methodist Church, but recently attended Life Church in Georgetown. Some of his favorite things to do were collecting antiques and spending time with family and friends at Trails End in Virginia. There you would find him enjoying cookouts, bonfires, classic country music and cruising around on his golf cart.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Joanne M. Green, of Millsboro; a daughter, Kimberly Green, and her wife Rene Peterson, of Millsboro; five step-children, Denise Marker, Dennis Spencer, Dawn Larrimore, Mike Spencer and James Spencer. He also leaves behind a brother, Jerry Green and his wife Thelma of Millsboro; as well as ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. We cannot leave out his beloved canine friend "Nick" whom he adored.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966 where friends may call from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. for viewing and visitation. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Life Church, 24545 Shortly Road, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 16, 2019