Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester Lewis Green. View Sign Service Information Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro 211 S. Washington St Millsboro , DE 19966 (302)-934-7842 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro 211 S. Washington St Millsboro , DE 19966 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro 211 S. Washington St Millsboro , DE 19966 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Chester Lewis Green known to many as "Greenie" passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Mr. Green was born on Dec. 30, 1936 in New Castle to the late Chester N. and Ella Lewis Green. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a step son Barry Spencer in 1992 and a sister, Christine Mumford.

Greenie was employed by Townsends as a truck driver for 28 years. Following retirement from Townsends he then became a bus contractor for 28 years and for the last 13 years he owned and operated Lower Sussex Transportation and contracted with the Indian River School District. He was a member of Hickory Hill United Methodist Church, but recently attended Life Church in Georgetown. Some of his favorite things to do were collecting antiques and spending time with family and friends at Trails End in Virginia. There you would find him enjoying cookouts, bonfires, classic country music and cruising around on his golf cart.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Joanne M. Green, of Millsboro; a daughter, Kimberly Green, and her wife Rene Peterson, of Millsboro; five step-children, Denise Marker, Dennis Spencer, Dawn Larrimore, Mike Spencer and James Spencer. He also leaves behind a brother, Jerry Green and his wife Thelma of Millsboro; as well as ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. We cannot leave out his beloved canine friend "Nick" whom he adored.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966 where friends may call from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. for viewing and visitation. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Life Church, 24545 Shortly Road, Georgetown, DE 19947.

Letters of condolence may be emailed via





Mr. Chester Lewis Green known to many as "Greenie" passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.Mr. Green was born on Dec. 30, 1936 in New Castle to the late Chester N. and Ella Lewis Green. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a step son Barry Spencer in 1992 and a sister, Christine Mumford.Greenie was employed by Townsends as a truck driver for 28 years. Following retirement from Townsends he then became a bus contractor for 28 years and for the last 13 years he owned and operated Lower Sussex Transportation and contracted with the Indian River School District. He was a member of Hickory Hill United Methodist Church, but recently attended Life Church in Georgetown. Some of his favorite things to do were collecting antiques and spending time with family and friends at Trails End in Virginia. There you would find him enjoying cookouts, bonfires, classic country music and cruising around on his golf cart.He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Joanne M. Green, of Millsboro; a daughter, Kimberly Green, and her wife Rene Peterson, of Millsboro; five step-children, Denise Marker, Dennis Spencer, Dawn Larrimore, Mike Spencer and James Spencer. He also leaves behind a brother, Jerry Green and his wife Thelma of Millsboro; as well as ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. We cannot leave out his beloved canine friend "Nick" whom he adored.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966 where friends may call from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. for viewing and visitation. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Life Church, 24545 Shortly Road, Georgetown, DE 19947.Letters of condolence may be emailed via www.watsonfh.com Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close