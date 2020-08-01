Christina Olena Paquette, 106
MILFORD - Christina Olena Paquette passed away on July 30, 2020. Christina was born in Houston, the daughter of the late Christian and Minnie Christensen.
She was an Insurance Agent during World War II and an Executive Secretary for L.D. Caulk in Milford for many years before retiring. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, playing cards and bingo. She cherished every family event and milestones and attended many horse shows with her granddaughters over the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Helen Krantz; as well as her grandchildren, Debra Hall, Steven Hall, Michael Hall; and all nine of her siblings.
She is survived by her son, Frank Paquette Jr. (Joyce); her grandchildren, Dave Hall (Donna), John Hall, Michele Bell, Renee' Morris (Gary); her great grandchildren, Christopher Hall (Melisa), Zachary Bell; three great great grandchildren; and a great niece, Catherine Hickland (Todd Fisher).
A special Thank You for all the care provided by Dr. Curtis Smith; the staff at Lofland Genesis Center and Compassionate Care Hospice.
A viewing will be held at Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford, Delaware on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12 p.m.; services at 1 p.m. Interment to follow. Please follow State-ordered social distancing and mask guidelines when attending.
Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com