Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521

MILTON - Christine Margaret Lewis passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Christine was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late John and Juanita (Graves) Erikson. She retired from Comcast where she met her husband. Christine enjoyed cooking, feeding people, spending time with her family, cats, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a hard worker with an incredible sense of humor and a big heart, sometimes taking care of others more than herself.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her uncle, Carl Erikson.

Christine is survived by her husband, James Lewis; daughter, Kristan Erikson-Oswald and son-in-law, Michael Oswald; sister, Alice Erikson; grandchildren, Christopher Erikson and Makenzie King; cousins and their families, Michael Graves, Rosemary Graves, Kathy Sedlock, Maureen Clifford and her husband, Arba Clifford, Jennifer Torres, John Steven Covington and Kimberly Sutor; aunt and uncle, Nettie and Donald Sutor; father and mother in law, James and Gail Lewis; brother-in-law, Benjamin Lewis; friends, Sheila Perini and Brett Sutor.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, DE 19968, where friends may call after 2 p.m. Burial services will be private.

Flowers are accepted or donations in Christine's memory can be made to: , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.



