FELTON - Christopher Cortlessa passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 6, 2019.
He was born Oct. 11, 1989 in Dover; the son of Shawn Haggerty and Danielle Cortlessa. He was an avid sports enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Danielle Cortlessa.
He is survived by his father; two brothers, Michael Cortlessa, and Scott Marvel; his grandmother, Carol Moore. He is remembered with love by Tonya Price, Kayla Price, Ashley Ames and Christina Price, and extended family and friends.
Private Services were held on Dec. 12, 2019.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 15, 2019