Christopher Gardner, 47
SMYRNA - Christopher Gardner passed away suddenly on November 3, 2020, related to a seizure.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty J. Gardner, of Hartly, Delaware.
He is survived by his partner, Jeremy Coy of Akron, Ohio; his father, David E. Gardner Sr.; and by his three sisters, Deborah, Diana, and Darlene Myers. Chris also left behind a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss him dearly. He was blessed with a very close knit family.
Chris graduated from Smyrna High School and then obtained dual bachelor's degree in microbiology and chemistry. He worked at Summa Health Hospital in Akron, Ohio as a Critical Care Laboratory Supervisor.
Chris was caring, kind, fun loving, had a great sense of humor, and loved his family dearly. Chris loved to travel and had been all over the world. He loved adventure, exotic cuisine, and living in the moment. Chris will also be missed by his many friends and co-workers.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Faries Funeral Home, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Friends and family are welcome to come at 2 p.m. for a visitation prior to the services starting at 3 p.m.
His ashes will be interred Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery, close to his loving mother.
For those who cannot attend the memorial service, it will be streamed on the Faries Funeral Directors and Crematorium Facebook page.
