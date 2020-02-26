Christopher L. Malec passed away on Jan. 29, 2020 at home in Staten Island, N.Y. He was born at Richmond Memorial Hospital in Staten Island, N.Y. to Katherine Glocke and Francis Malec.

He is survived by his mother, Katherine; brother, Walter; children, Nicholas and Kristen; nephew, Andrew; niece, Lindsey; sister-in-law, Melissa.

He lived in Staten Island until he was 17, then he began traveling, ending his journey in Delaware where he lived over 20 years of his life. He started a construction business he ran for over 16 years which was his pride and joy besides his children.

Christopher was a family man to say the least. His kids came first before anything, but he loved going to the race track in Delmar, Delaware which is where he met his best friend Bill. They enjoyed building cars themselves and of course testing them on the track. They would eventually travel to multiple race tracks on the East Coast.

He was very thorough in anything he put his hands on. If it needed five nails, he gave it ten. Chris was passionate and dedicated with his work and home. He loved building new projects in the backyard as well as going to work every day to make others dreams a reality.

Christopher's memorial service will be Feb. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road Georgetown, Delaware 19947.



