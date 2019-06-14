March 31, 1961 ~ May 31, 2019
After fighting a long illness, Chris passed with family and friends surrounding him. Chris lived in the Dover/Camden area, graduating from Caesar Rodney High School. He joined the Air Force and worked on the SR-71 aircraft. He later worked for Adtran, testing electronic equipment.
He is survived by his son, Cameron Coyle (Keyanna); father, Robert Coyle (June); siblings, Valarie Pepper (Terry), Robert Coyle (Wendy), Michelle Nevins (Art), Vanessa Boulous; step siblings, Katie Bengston, Michael Bengston; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews as well as life long friends Jim and Tina Wiese. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Coyle.
His final resting place is Montevallo National Cemetary, Montevallo, Ala.
