Chrystyna M. Rigby, 76
MARYDEL, Del. - Chrystyna M. Rigby left this world peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Chrystyna was born in Austria on May 17, 1944 to Mykola and Maria (Kostyuchok) Mandycz.
Her family came to the United States in the mid 1950's. At a young age, Chrystyna adjusted well to this new country and was eager for all the new opportunities available to her. She worked hard, accomplished many things and excelled in everything she attempted.
Chrystyna was a graduate of North Caroline High School in Denton, Md. She was very intelligent, a great speller, winning a spelling bee, and often being referred to as a walking dictionary. Chrystyna was offered a college scholarship, but instead decided to pursue a career as a paralegal, working for Joshua Twilley and John Maybee. Although she did not peruse the opportunity, she was honored to be nominated by Governor Pierre DuPont to become a J.P Court Magistrate.
Chrystyna was fluent in Ukrainian and English, sharing the Ukrainian language and culture with her children and grandchildren. She had a natural Ukrainian beauty which landed her many opportunities to participate in beauty pageants, including the Mrs. Delaware pageant.
In July of 1990, while driving home from work at Delaware State University, Chrystyna's life and the life of her family changed drastically. She was involved in automobile accident that left her disabled. After the accident and up until the day she passed, Chrystyna remained beautiful, strong, smart, determined, loving, happy and very feisty. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Chrystyna loved listening to her country music, especially Alan Jackson. She loved baseball, wrestling and was the #1 fan of whatever sport her children, or grandchildren participated in.
In addition to her parents; she preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Maria Rigby; and granddaughter, Cassie Rigby Jones.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Grover "Duck" Rigby; daughter, Chrissie Sandra Rigby-Jones; and sons, Jeffrey and Michael (Robin) Rigby, all of Marydel, Del.; daughter in law, Renee Rigby of Magnolia, Del.; grandchildren, Jason W. (Sophie) Rigby, of Wilmington, Del., Zachary Jones, Jenna Rigby, Ryan Rigby, and Andrew Rigby all of Marydel, Del.; great grandchildren, Conor, Abigail and Riley Rigby, of Wilmington, Del.; brother, Oryst Mandycz of Marydel, Md.; and sister in law, Elizabeth "Libby" Rigby Hebert of Dover, Del.; nieces, Audi Rigby Hollinger and Doris Whealton of Dover, Del.; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins in Delaware and in the Ukraine.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Camden, Del. Family and friends are invited to attend.
In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.
Donations to Delaware Hospice at 911 S. Dupont Hwy., Dover, DE.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com