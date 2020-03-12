CAMDEN - Mona passed away surrounded by her loved ones on March 9, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. Born on May 20, 1937. She was raised in Nantou, Taiwan (Formosa island) and was one of nine children. She came to the Unites States in 1973 with her husband and children. She has five sons and one daughter. Mona resided in Delaware for over 45 years and considered Dover to be her home. With her husband and sons, they owned and operated two successful Chinese restaurants.
After Mona's husband passed, she retired and enjoyed life with her family. She was a passionate person, loved her husband, children, family, gardening, traveling, good food, her ducks and dogs. She took pride in her appearance and enjoyed looking her best. Mona was beautiful inside and out.
Mona was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Robinson; her sons, David C. Robinson and William E. Robinson. Mona is survived by four of her children, Peter C. Robinson, eldest son, Meng "PG" C. Robinson, son, George C. Robinson, son and Amy C. Davis, daughter, 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Mona will be missed dearly, but the memories and lessons she taught will always be remembered and shared for generations to come.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St, Dover. Friends may call starting at 6 p.m. Interment will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, 2928 Sharon Hill Rd., Dover, DE 19904 *It's expected to rain, so please bring an umbrella. For the full obituary and condolences, please visit www.ambruso.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 12, 2020