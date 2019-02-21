Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cindy L. Kelly-Rains. View Sign



Cindy worked for Save-A-Lot Grocery store as a produce and meat manager. She enjoyed working and meeting new people, and was a hard worker.

In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and coloring in her cat books. She enjoyed riding Harleys with her partner Bucky, and they took many motorcycle trips together. They enjoyed going to various Bike Weeks together, with Gettysburg being one of their favorites to visit. They truly enjoyed riding together. Not only did Cindy love and cherish her family, but she also loved her animals. She will be remembered as a loving and caring person, who loved to spoil her grandchildren and being around family, and will be greatly missed.

Cindy is survived by her partner in life, Greg "Bucky" Rains; her daughters, Christina Rains and Tiffany Pickens; six grandchildre; two sisters; a brother; and four step siblings.

A small memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington.



15522 S Dupont Hwy

Harrington , DE 19952

