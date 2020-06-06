MILFORD â€" Claire Helen Jenkins passed away peacefully at Capitol Healthcare in Dover on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Claire was born in Collingdale, Pa. to the late William T. and Alice M. Baker. She was a homemaker and incredible lover of the many cats and dogs the family owned over her lifetime.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon Carl Jenkins, Sr.; her sister, Jane Baker; and her grandson, Justin M. Clendaniel.
She is survived by her children, Diane Kolavage (the late Kevin Kolavage), Lillian Christine Kingsford (Aaron Kingsford), Ramon Carl Jenkins, Jr. (Diane Jenkins), Lisa Spencer (Richard Spencer) and William Jenkins (Tracy Jenkins); seven grandchildren, Joshua Owen Clendaniel, Kevin Kolavage, Matthew Kolavage, Daniel Kolavage, Garrett Jenkins, Blake Jenkins and Riley Jenkins; and two great-grandchildren, Savannah Ryleigh Clendaniel and Robert Kolavage.
Services for Claire will be private.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford. Online condolences may be submitted to: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
Claire was born in Collingdale, Pa. to the late William T. and Alice M. Baker. She was a homemaker and incredible lover of the many cats and dogs the family owned over her lifetime.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon Carl Jenkins, Sr.; her sister, Jane Baker; and her grandson, Justin M. Clendaniel.
She is survived by her children, Diane Kolavage (the late Kevin Kolavage), Lillian Christine Kingsford (Aaron Kingsford), Ramon Carl Jenkins, Jr. (Diane Jenkins), Lisa Spencer (Richard Spencer) and William Jenkins (Tracy Jenkins); seven grandchildren, Joshua Owen Clendaniel, Kevin Kolavage, Matthew Kolavage, Daniel Kolavage, Garrett Jenkins, Blake Jenkins and Riley Jenkins; and two great-grandchildren, Savannah Ryleigh Clendaniel and Robert Kolavage.
Services for Claire will be private.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford. Online condolences may be submitted to: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 6, 2020.