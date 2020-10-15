Clara J. Dee

Clara J. Dee passed away on October 10, 2020 at Kent General Hospital. She was born on November 5, 1926 in Manhattan, New York, to Clara and Joseph Singleton. Clara married Charles Dee, Sr. in 1944 and they settled in Jersey City, New Jersey where they raised four children. In June 1964 they relocated to Dover, Delaware with General Foods.

Clara worked for Pathmark supermarket as a cashier where she was voted "Cashier of the Year", winning a trip to Puerto Rico. Clara enjoyed meeting people and volunteering. She was a member of Bayhealth Kent General Junior Board for over 20 years, holding the position of President for two years. She also enjoyed bowling on the Ladies League called the "Nutty Buddies" at Brunswick Bowling Center.

She enjoyed playing video poker on the slot machine and taking monthly trips with her husband to Atlantic City casinos, where she won several times! Other interests were watching old time classic movies, Jeopardy, Judge Judy, doing crossword puzzles and reading books.

She decided at the age of 90 to buy herself an IPad and learn how to use Facebook so she could keep in touch with friends and family.

Clara was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles Dee, Sr.; and most recently, her son, Charles Dee, Jr.

She is survived by her sons, James Dee (Marie) of Smyrna, Russell Dee, Sr. of Florida; her daughter, Virginia Bliem of Dover; and seven grandchildren, Michael Dee, Edward Bliem, Kelly Bliem, Russell Dee, Jr., Deborah Judy, Diana Lewis and Holly Dee. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bayhealth Kent General Foundation, 640 S. State Street, Dover, Delaware 19901.

The family would like to thank the ladies of Home Instead Home Care, Christi, Lee and Mary. And many thanks to Winsome, her 24/7 caregiver from Kimberly's Care.

Services will be Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 2 p.m., family and friends may call one hour before time of the service all at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street, Dover. Burial will be Oct. 28, 2020 at Sharon Hill Memorial Park Dover.

In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.

