1/1
Clara J. Dee
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara J. Dee
Clara J. Dee passed away on October 10, 2020 at Kent General Hospital. She was born on November 5, 1926 in Manhattan, New York, to Clara and Joseph Singleton. Clara married Charles Dee, Sr. in 1944 and they settled in Jersey City, New Jersey where they raised four children. In June 1964 they relocated to Dover, Delaware with General Foods.
Clara worked for Pathmark supermarket as a cashier where she was voted "Cashier of the Year", winning a trip to Puerto Rico. Clara enjoyed meeting people and volunteering. She was a member of Bayhealth Kent General Junior Board for over 20 years, holding the position of President for two years. She also enjoyed bowling on the Ladies League called the "Nutty Buddies" at Brunswick Bowling Center.
She enjoyed playing video poker on the slot machine and taking monthly trips with her husband to Atlantic City casinos, where she won several times! Other interests were watching old time classic movies, Jeopardy, Judge Judy, doing crossword puzzles and reading books.
She decided at the age of 90 to buy herself an IPad and learn how to use Facebook so she could keep in touch with friends and family.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles Dee, Sr.; and most recently, her son, Charles Dee, Jr.
She is survived by her sons, James Dee (Marie) of Smyrna, Russell Dee, Sr. of Florida; her daughter, Virginia Bliem of Dover; and seven grandchildren, Michael Dee, Edward Bliem, Kelly Bliem, Russell Dee, Jr., Deborah Judy, Diana Lewis and Holly Dee. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bayhealth Kent General Foundation, 640 S. State Street, Dover, Delaware 19901.
The family would like to thank the ladies of Home Instead Home Care, Christi, Lee and Mary. And many thanks to Winsome, her 24/7 caregiver from Kimberly's Care.
Services will be Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 2 p.m., family and friends may call one hour before time of the service all at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street, Dover. Burial will be Oct. 28, 2020 at Sharon Hill Memorial Park Dover.
In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh@aol.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Service
02:00 PM
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Burial
Sharon Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
12 Lotus Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-4620
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Trader Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved