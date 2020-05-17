GREENWOOD - Clara M. Lawson peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late, Howard and Betty Holston.
Clara worked for Nanticoke Homes as a wallpaper hanger for 22 years. She was a member of the Greenwood Fire Company Auxiliary for 17 ½ years, and was also a member of Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown.
Clara loved to work in her yard tending to her flowers, and sitting on the porch feeding and watching the birds and squirrels. But her main passion was her family, and her grandchildren. A loving and caring person, Clara always thought about others and how they were doing, even when she wasn't feeling well. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Holston.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Bob Lawson.; daughters, Sherry (Richard) Pearson, Tanya (Rob) Smith; brother, Howard L. (Angela) Holston; sisters, Peggy Derrickson, Cindy Phelan; grandsons, Jacob (Tiffany) Pearson, Matthew Pearson; great grandchildren, Avery and Leah Pearson; nieces and nephews, Keith Beck, Joseph Beck, Howard Holston, Brian Holston, Megan Phelan, Kelsey Phelan, Kaitlyn Phelan, Bret Smith; and many great nieces and nephews.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, the family will be having a celebration of her life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Clara's memory to: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown, DE 19947 or Compassionate Care Hospice (please make checks payable to "Amedisys"), 20165 Office Circle, Suite 2, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send online condolences.
Published in Delaware State News on May 17, 2020.