Giddins, 77
MILLSBORO - Clara Mae Jarmon Giddins departed this life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Harrison House of Georgetown. Born in Berlin, Md., she was the daughter of the late Robert Jarmon, Sr. and Mildred Mister Jarmon. Her husband, William Giddins, Sr., preceded her in death on December 20, 2003.
Mrs. Giddins was a member of Dagsboro Church of God in Dagsboro.
Prior to retiring, she worked at Shangri La Motel in Ocean City, Md.
She will be lovingly remembered by two sons, Anthony Giddins (Leslie) and Bryan Giddins; one daughter, Vanzella Giddins-Garrison; one brother, Robert Jarmon, Jr.; two sisters, Anna Smith and Ina Jarmon; a special niece and caregiver, Annette Williams (Robert); 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Mrs. Giddins will lie in repose on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., 1618 West Road, Salisbury, Md. A private funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Pastor Keith Harmon will officiate. Interment will follow at Golden Acres Cemetery, Hotel Road, Bishopville. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 20, 2020.