Clara Mae Jarmon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Giddins, 77
MILLSBORO - Clara Mae Jarmon Giddins departed this life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Harrison House of Georgetown. Born in Berlin, Md., she was the daughter of the late Robert Jarmon, Sr. and Mildred Mister Jarmon. Her husband, William Giddins, Sr., preceded her in death on December 20, 2003.
Mrs. Giddins was a member of Dagsboro Church of God in Dagsboro.
Prior to retiring, she worked at Shangri La Motel in Ocean City, Md.
She will be lovingly remembered by two sons, Anthony Giddins (Leslie) and Bryan Giddins; one daughter, Vanzella Giddins-Garrison; one brother, Robert Jarmon, Jr.; two sisters, Anna Smith and Ina Jarmon; a special niece and caregiver, Annette Williams (Robert); 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Mrs. Giddins will lie in repose on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., 1618 West Road, Salisbury, Md. A private funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Pastor Keith Harmon will officiate. Interment will follow at Golden Acres Cemetery, Hotel Road, Bishopville. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Reposing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved