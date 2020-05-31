Clarence Billings
Clarence Billings of Bixby, Oklahoma, formally from Harrington, Delaware passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Clarehouse on May 27, 2020 on his 60th Wedding Anniversary. He was born to the late Clarence and Edith Billings.
Clarence proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was commissioned as a Sergeant during the Korean War. He worked for Delmarva Power and Light for 41 years and 5 months as a forestry manager, working his way up to foreman. Clarence also held numerous part-time jobs throughout his life to allow his wife, Audrey, to stay home with the children. These jobs included tree trimming, lawn mowing, working as a valet, as well as working for High Grade Dairy.
In his younger years, Clarenceâ€™s passion was racing micro midgets with the # 3B. Clarence was very well-known around town, because of his interest in birds, particularly the purple martins, as well as for working on antique furniture and clocks. He was a long-time member of Saint Bernadetteâ€™s Catholic Church, where he was a Eucharist Minister and a member of the Harrington American Legion. He also served as a Troop Master for the boy scouts. His leadership made a positive impact on the young men in his troop and he remained life-long friends with many of them.
Clarence will be remembered for being the best husband, father, and Pop-Pop. He never met a stranger, making many lasting friendships over his lifetime, often remarking â€œmoney canâ€™t buy that!â€� To all who knew him, he would say two words-â€�thank you!â€�
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Audrey Billings; daughter, Doreen Rogers; granddaughter, Kelly Gray; great grandson, Owen N. Klaus; brothers, Hershel, Powell, and Ralph Billings and sister, Thelma Hanson.
Clarence is survived by his daughter, Heather Billings (Michelle Willyard); son, Joseph L. Gray (Lily); sister, Audrey Wright; son-in-law, Wayne Rogers; grandchildren, Lorrie Sylvester, Tina Harrington, Lew Harrington (Wendy), Dawn Pusey, Chad Harrington, Deanna Gray, Jordan Klaus (Tanner), Kevin Rogers (Crystal), Kyle Rogers (Patrick Mac); great-grandchildren, Tyler Galbreath, Cody Sylvester, Anna Harrington, Ben Harrington, Miranda Walker, L. B. Harrington, Shane Sylvester, Brett Harrington, Matt Pusey, Mae Harrington, Melea Pusey, Peyton Harrington, Sadie and Addison Klaus, and Liam Rogers; great-great grandchildren, Collin and Beau Galbreath; extended family, Paula, Ilona and Eli Willyard, Jim and Sharon Kirkpatrick.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Clarenceâ€™s memory to be made to Clarehouse, 7617 S. Mingo Road, Tulsa, OK 74133.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Hollywood Cemetery in Harrington, Del. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. A visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5-7pm at the Melvin Funeral Home located at 15522 S. DuPont HWY, Harrington, Del. Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, wait times for the visitation may be longer than usual.
Published in Delaware State News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Melvin Funeral Home
JUN
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hollywood Cemetery
May 30, 2020
May 29, 2020
One word best describes Mr. Billings is a true gentleman. He's a very kind man. I grew up down the street from this family and I know this is one of the nicest families I had the pleasure of knowing. God speed Mr. Billings!
Lois Brode Walls
Friend
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Melvin Funeral Home
