Clarence Brown, Jr., son of Clarence Brown, Sr., and Mary Jane Hall, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 18. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee.
With the advent of World War II, Clarence enlisted in the U. S. Navy at age 16 and served in the Pacific and after serving 4-1/2 years, he was honorably discharged in 1945. After a brief time as a civilian, during the Korean War he enlisted in the U. S. Coast Guard and served honorably another 4-1/2 years. While raising his family in Jamaica, N.Y. he was employed by the N.Y. Transit System until he began a new career as a seaman at Brooklyn Army Terminal. He continued this trade becoming the first Pilot and Master of Tugs and Tankers of color in New York Harbor by earning licenses for several bodies of water on the east coast while training others. He retired from Mobil Oil Company after 20 years. Always involved in the community, Clarence was Cub Master with Boy Scouts of America, coached several Little League and Pony League teams, volunteered for Habitat for Humanity in NJ and DE and the RSVP program at Modern Maturity Center. Clarence was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir and worked with the Men of St. Andrew's for 22 years.
Clarence is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, of 67 years; and sons, Mitchell of Deptford, N.J. and Duane (Shirley); and grandson, Aaron of Neptune, N.J. He is also survived by sisters, Ernestine Burton and Anne Stevenson of Detroit, Michigan, many nieces and nephews as well several "adopted" children and a host of relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held later. Donations may be made to St. Andrew's Memorial Fund or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 30, 2020